Health
November 20, 2017 3:41 pm

Kids, staff possibly exposed to tuberculosis at Fort McMurray daycare

By Online Journalist  Global News

File: Alberta Health Services

Alberta Health Services has notified the families of kids at a Fort McMurray daycare that they may have been exposed to a case of tuberculosis (TB).

AHS said Monday that staff were also notified of the possible exposure.

“This case is not a risk to general public, and is also not an ongoing risk to the daycare staff or attendees. Only those notified by AHS are considered exposed to this case,” AHS said in a media release.

The name of the daycare will not be released, AHS said, because all affected staff and families are being notified directly.

AHS said its TB services and communicable disease control teams are working with health-care staff to conduct screening, which is “routine in response to any potential exposure to a case of active infectious TB.”

Tuberculosis usually affects the lungs and is spread to others through the air through coughing, sneezing or even talking.

For general information on TB, visit the AHS website.

