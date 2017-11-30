Blogs
Bob Layton Editorial: Here comes Santa Claus

Santa roars away on his motorcycle at the 39th annual Christmas Toy Run Sunday.

We’re just over two weeks away from delivering for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous and the gifts you are leaving in those big, white Santas bins are so important.

As we look back on the year, the events designed to support Santas have made a big difference.

There was the Gary Draeger Golf Tournament, the Edmonton Eskimos night for Santas, and the annual toy run that saw motorcyclists gather at Capilano Mall, toys strapped to their bikes, before making the journey to Hawrelak Park where they filled a truck with toys.

After that, they held a 50/50 lottery and a silent auction in support of Santas. What a wonderful and caring way to spend one of the last rides of the season.

Last night, at a special gathering, they shared the proceeds and we thank them for that.

Every donation, whether corporate or personal means so much in the life of child who might otherwise have nothing on Christmas morning.

Every year, I look forward to meeting the needy children of yesteryear who are now adults and donating to and delivering for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.

We’ll see you next month.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.

