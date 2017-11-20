Myanmar leader blames illegal immigration for world’s conflicts, as country drives out Rohingyas

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar — Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said Monday that the world is facing instability and conflict in part because illegal immigration spreads terrorism, as her country faces accusations of violently pushing out hundreds of thousands of unwanted Rohingya Muslims.

READ MORE: Rohingya mother cradling dead baby offers sobering look into crisis

Suu Kyi did not directly mention the refugee exodus in a speech to European and Asian foreign ministers in Myanmar’s capital, Naypyitaw. But her speech highlighted the views of many in the country who see the Rohingya as illegal immigrants and accuse them of terrorist acts.

The ongoing Rohingya exodus is sure to be raised by the visitors at the meetings Monday and Tuesday.

WATCH: Trudeau to address Rohingya crisis in meeting with Myanmar leader