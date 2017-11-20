Bob Layton: A clarifying comment

Last week, we talked about the number of sexual assault allegations in the court of public opinion long before the accused makes it to trial.

One concerned listener wondered if I was expressing sympathy for the offenders. Absolutely not, the guilty are bleeding from self-inflicted wounds.

My question was whether to name or not to name. I expected a simple “Yes” or “No.”

Instead, I got a clarifying comment from Kristin Raworth, who, although she speaks out and advocates for survivors, has never named her assailant publicly because like many survivors she fears a social media backlash.

As we spoke, she told me that for many survivors that fear is paired with guilt that their assailant could do it to someone else.

This makes for an incredibly personal and difficult choice that no survivor takes lightly.

Survivors find strength and healing in telling their stories and Kristin rightfully points out that disclosure, whatever form it takes, is a survivor’s choice to be respected and not judged.

Kristin says if you really want to make a difference in preventing sexual assault, believe survivors, and support them and call out men who disrespect women or don’t respect “No.”

Here at 630 CHED, we have a zero tolerance in such matters and so should everyone.

Thank you for sharing, Kristin and for standing strong.

May your words inspire others to call out and reach out and to speak out.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.