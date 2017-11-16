Edmonton man charged with sexual assault of 6-year-old girl

An Edmonton man has been arrested and charged after police said a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted twice at an Edmonton home over the summer.

Harvey William Leroux, 49, was arrested on Oct. 24 following what police called an extensive investigation. He is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police are releasing his photo because they believe Leroux may have had contact with other children. In a release issued on Thursday, Edmonton police alleged that the man befriends mothers with young children “in an attempt to eventually gain their trust and access to their children.”

Police believe there may be additional victims or families who were manipulated.

Possible victims are encouraged to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.