November 19, 2017 2:21 pm

Former Quebec family minister Tony Tomassi arrested for soliciting prostitute: reports

By Web producer  Global News

In this 2014 file photo, former Quebec Liberal cabinet minister Tony Tomassi arrives in Quebec City. Tomassi is reported to be one of six men arrested for solicting a prostitute in a Montreal police sting on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press
Police arrested six men Friday night in an undercover operation in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough in connection with soliciting prostitutes for sex.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said the operation was launched following complaints made by citizens.

Police would not corroborate a report by La Presse that one of the six men arrested is Quebec’s former family minister, Tony Tomassi.

Tomassi was arrested for allegedly soliciting the services of a prostitute who was in fact an undercover police officer.

The six men have been released with a summons to appear in court on Feb. 1.

Tomassi was first elected to the National Assembly in 2003 for the Quebec Liberals. He was re-elected twice and represented the riding of La Fontaine for a total of nine years.

In May 2010, he was dropped by the Liberal party after allegations of illegal credit card use surfaced.

He quit politics in 2012, after sitting as an independent MNA.

— With files from The Canadian Press

