Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway says she tried to start talking about sexual harassment last year

Kellyanne Conway has weighed in on her contributions to the recent debate on sexual harassment.

The longtime advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump was on Fox and Friends to talk about the proposed tax plans in the U.S. Senate and House, but was questioned on the president’s response to Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s child molestation accusations.

While she explained that Trump was busy with his Asia trip, she also interjected with her own views, saying she’s gone “a step further” in the fight against sexual harassment.

“I would like to say that I was the first person in the administration last Thursday when this news broke… to come out against conduct as it was described, and I went a step further,” she said on the program.

“I tried to make this an issue over a year ago on Oct. 9th, 2016, when I talked about, maybe when I was younger and prettier, folks on Capitol Hill behaving in such a way that we should take a look at it fresh.”

On Oct. 7, 2016 – two days before Conway says she talked about this type of conduct – the Washington Post released the audio of an “Access Hollywood” tape where Trump claimed he could “do anything to women,” including “grab them by the p****.”

But on Friday, Conway said she’s glad “women on the left” are now coming out against predatory behaviour.

“That’s great. I tried to do it 13 months ago, nobody wanted to listen to me because of the campaign I was managing,” she said.

“This is an important topic, but in terms of this particular issue and this particular Senate race, I will not get ahead of the president and anything he wishes to add.”

Conway did bring up the inappropriate behaviour of Congress members in an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews on Oct. 9, saying they were “sticking their tongues down women’s throats uninvited.”

But she didn’t condemn Trump’s “Access Hollywood” comments or behaviour.

Trump himself has condemned Democratic Senator Al Franken, who has also been accused of harassment, but hasn’t weighed in on Moore’s accusations, saying he wanted to hear more information.

Trump has been accused by 16 women of sexual assault in the past.

When asked about it at the White House press briefing on Friday, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump had already addressed those claims, and had nothing further to say.