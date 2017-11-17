Regina man charged in high-risk warrant execution

Regina police have charged a 30-year-old Regina man after a high-risk search warrant was executed in the 2000 block of Princess Street on Thursday. Police originally had seven people in custody, but only one person, Michael George Sabiston, was charged.

The warrant was executed with the help of the SWAT team, canine members and crisis negotiators. Police believed there were firearms in the home, which is why the operation was considered high-risk.

Police seized dozens of rounds of ammunition, a small quantity of what they believe is methamphetamine and several things believed to be used in drug trafficking: a scale, baggies, packaging etc.

Sabiston is charged with two counts of possession of ammunition contrary to prohibition and breach of probation.

The investigation is ongoing. Sabiston made his first court appearance on these charges Friday morning.