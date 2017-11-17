London police investigating sexual assault of sex trade worker

London police are investigating an allegation of sexual assault by a sex trade worker in the downtown core.

Investigators said the incident occurred on Sunday night in the area of Central Avenue between Waterloo and Maitland Streets. It was reported to police on Thursday.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area or can help to identify the driver of a small two-door pickup truck with a cab and a half. It is a model from early the 2000s, silver, in good condition and the last three digits of the Ontario plate is 1YF or IYF.

The driver of the truck is described as a white man, between 20 and 25 years of age, clean cut, slim or athletic build with blond hair and a blond goatee.

Police are urging the public not to approach the vehicle or driver and call 911 immediately.