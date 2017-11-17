Toronto Santa Claus Parade on Sunday, road closures in effect

Santa Claus arrives in Toronto this weekend for the annual parade that kicks off the holiday season for many families.

The 113th Original Santa Claus Parade starts Sunday at 12:30 p.m. near Christie Pits and will make its way through the downtown core via University Avenue and end at St. Lawrence Market.

Parade CEO Peter Beresford said it will be an “exciting day” and encouraged spectators to come early to find a spot to watch.

“Santa is quite excited because we understand we’re going to get a little sprinkling of snow,” he said Friday on the AM640 Morning Show. “So it’s going to be a magical day and we want everyone to come out and watch the Santa Claus parade.”

Sunday’s forecast calls for sun and cloud and a high of 3 C with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

Toronto police are encouraging anyone heading out to the parade to take public transit. GO Transit is offering special fares and additional service, and full subway and streetcar service is available. Several TTC surface routes are being diverted, however.

The following road closures are in effect

Bloor Street West, from Ossington Avenue to Christie Street, at 8 a.m.

Bloor Street West, from Christie Street to Bathurst Street, at 10 a.m.

Bloor Street West, from Bathurst Street to Bay Street, at 10:45 a.m.

Avenue Road/Queen’s Park, from Davenport Road to College Street, at 10:45 a.m.

University Avenue, from College Street to Dundas Street, at 11 a.m.

University Avenue, from Dundas Street to Front Street, at 11:15 a.m.

Wellington Street, from University Avenue to Jarvis Street, at 11:30 a.m.

Front Street, from Bay Street to Jarvis Street, at 11:45 a.m.

Front Street, from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street, at 11 a.m.

Toronto police say parked cars along the route will be relocated as of 6 a.m. Sunday.