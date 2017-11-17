Edmonton Oilers battered by the Blues

The St. Louis Blues dominated the final 40 minutes of the game Thursday night at Rogers Place and cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers were on the power play late in the first but wound up surrendering a goal. Cam Talbot and Oscar Klefbom got tangled up behind the net and the puck came free into the crease. St. Louis’ Vladimir Sobotka tapped the puck into the empty net. The Oilers came back just 29 seconds later while on the same power play. Ryan Strome fired a hard wrist shot from the right circle past Jake Allen.

The Blues vastly outplayed the Oilers in the second period and took a 2-1 lead on a power play goal from Alexander Steen. They could have stretched their lead further but Talbot made several saves on good scoring chances. The Blues outshot the Oilers 19-11 in the period.

Brayden Schenn scored goals 1:44 apart in the third to put the game away.

It was the Oilers debut for Mike Cammalleri, acquired in a trade with L.A. on Tuesday. Cammalleri’s best scoring chance came on a mid-range one-timer in the first period.

The Oilers sink to 7-10-2 on the season and just 4-7 on home ice. They’ll open a five-game road trip Saturday afternoon in Dallas.