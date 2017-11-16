Wanted: Peachland bylaw officer with a thick skin

Apparently some Peachland residents don’t like being told what to do — especially when it comes from a bylaw officer.

The town hires a bylaw officer during the summer months, but the most recent hire walked-off the job after allegedly being harassed and threatened.

“About halfway through the contract he decided that he didn’t want to do it anymore,” mayor Cindy Fortin said.

Apparently the bylaw officer drew the ire of some dog owners who like to take their pooches for a walk along the beach.

Cherie Bokis says Peachland’s bylaws, especially when it comes to where dogs can and cannot play, are getting a little old.

“It gets to the point where you’re not allowed to have fun with your pets anymore. There’s bylaws are in place for reasons but sometimes they get a little ridiculous,” Bokis said.

Tim Stubbert owns the local hardware store. He got to know the bylaw officer.

“There was too many things happening in the way of insults and threats and that was enough for him,” Stubbert said.