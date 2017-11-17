Bob Layton Editorial: Your thoughts

It’s Friday – let’s see what’s on your mind.

About the possibility of tearing down Northlands Coliseum, Penny thinks that would be disgraceful. She says it should be made into one world class agricultural facility.

About asking the Edmonton Eskimos to change their name, Roger is so tired of people with a free couple of minutes trying to change something they may not appreciate.

Ken says we should take the $3-million in seed money for a short run track and field event, and put it into upgrading the Edmonton Ski Club.

Councilor Esslinger says we deserve an LRT that is safe and runs at the design speed. KC says it shows, sadly, that what one deserves can be disconnected from what one has paid for.

About military veterans needing help, Graham says they don’t need the condescending attitude, what they need is for the politicians to get out of the way.

About those accused of sex crimes being convicted in the court of public opinion, Gillian makes a good point that we only lock up one per cent of the rapists, what more can perv protectors want?

Robin says the victims, too, have to face the scrutiny of public humiliation and it’s not easy for them, either.

How right you are.

Have a good weekend.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.