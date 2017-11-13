Bill Kelly: The two things the federal government must do for veterans

As on every Remembrance Day, the wreaths were laid at cenotaphs across the country, poppies were worn, speeches were made, and once again we promised “we will remember them.”

If our federal members of Parliament are sincere in that pledge, there are two things they can — and must — do immediately for our veterans.

First of all, they must reinstate life-long pensions for veterans.

WATCH: Veteran pension lawsuit ‘isn’t going anywhere’

This would reverse the insensitive and hurtful policy enacted by the Harper government to eliminate those pensions for recent veterans and replace it with a paltry cash payout.

The Conservatives took a lot of heat for that move and the Liberals promised in the last election to rectify the issue. Halfway through their mandate, we have every right to ask why it hasn’t yet been done.

The second priority is to end the legal battle in which the federal government is arguing that they have no moral responsibility for the well-being of returning veterans.

While in opposition, Justin Trudeau rightly vilified the Harper government for starting this insulting legal battle, yet his government still somehow continues the fight.

READ MORE: Veterans affairs minister urges patience on pensions for injured ex-soldiers

I want to believe that MPs share the concern of all Canadians about the physical and mental well-being of those who served our country.

But it’s not good enough to just say we will remember those brave souls — it’s time we actually do something about it.