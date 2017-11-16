Toronto Drug Squad officer dies of fentanyl overdose: police

A constable with the Toronto Police Service Drug Squad died of a fentanyl overdose in April, according to a statement released Thursday by police from acting chief Jim Ramer.

Const. Michael Thompson was found in his home in medical distress on April 10. He was rushed to hospital, where he died three days later.

Police said the quantity of fentanyl found in his system was too large to have been caused by contact with the drug.

“It is always a difficult time when we lose a member of the Toronto Police Service, regardless of the circumstances,” the statement said. “It’s even more difficult when the circumstances of a specific loss leave us with more questions than answers.”

Some of the cases that Thompson was involved in were due to begin in court on Monday.

“By working with the Crown, the Service has learned that because of his death, and the circumstances under which it happened, changes will be made to how these cases proceed, or not, through the justice system.”

Ramer also expressed his condolences for Thompson’s family, friends and colleagues.