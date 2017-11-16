Montreal Impact retain Dzemaili for next season; cut Camara, Romero, Bernardello

As expected, the Montreal Impact picked up the team option on designated player Blerim Dzemaili for the 2018 season on Thursday.

Dzemaili, who is likely to miss part of the season playing for Switzerland at the World Cup in Russia, was on loan until Dec. 31 from Bologna FC in Italy, but the Impact held an option to renew the loan through next season.

The Impact also exercised team options on goalkeeper Evan Bush, defenders Kyle Fisher and Daniel Lovitz, midfielders David Choiniere and Michael Salazar and striker Nick DePuy.

There was bad news for other players.

The MLS club opted not to pick up options for midfielder Andres Romero and defender Shaun Francis, while the contracts of defender Hassoun Camara, midfielder Hernan Bernardello and third-string goalkeeper Eric Kronberg ended and they were told they would not be back.

Right back Chris Duvall’s contract has expired but he has received an offer from the team.

Already under contract for next season were goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau; defenders Deian Boldor, Victor Cabrera, Laurent Ciman and Wandrille Lefevre; midfielders Louis Beland-Goyette, Marco Donadel, Ignacio Piatti, Samuel Piette, Shamit Shome and Ballou Tabla; and forwards Anthony Jackson-Hamel, Matteo Mancosu and Dominic Oduro.