Firefighter injured while battling truck fire in Etobicoke

A Toronto firefighter was injured while battling a truck fire in Etobicoke early Thursday morning.

Toronto Fire Services said they responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m at 15 City View Drive just north of Dixon Road.

Officials said firefighters located two vehicles on fire at the rear of a parking lot.

Toronto Fire said one firefighter fell and hit his head and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire has been extinguished and no other injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation. However, nothing indicates the incident was suspicious in nature.