Official opening celebration held for Edmonton school named after fallen police officer

Classes already started more than two months ago at Edmonton’s Constable Daniel Woodall School but on Wednesday, family and friends of the fallen police officer whose name the school bears were joined by dignitaries and students to celebrate its official opening.

The southwest Edmonton school is located in the community of Windermere and teaches students from kindergarten, up to Grade 6.

Woodall’s widow, Claire, and her two boys now live in England and were not in attendance but the slain Edmonton police officer’s parents and some of his friends were in attendance for Wedensday night’s official opening.

Woodall started working for the Edmonton Police Service in 2007 after beginning his law enforcement career with the Greater Manchester Police in England. The 35-year-old, who worked with the EPS’ Hate Crimes Unit, was one of two officers shot in west Edmonton in 2015 while trying to serve an arrest warrant. The other officer, Sgt. Jason Harley, survived but Woodall was fatally wounded.

Education Minister David Eggen was among the politicians who attended the opening on Wednesday evening.

