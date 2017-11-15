Canada
November 15, 2017 10:44 pm

Official opening celebration held for Edmonton school named after fallen police officer

By Online journalist  Global News

Classes already started more than two months ago at Edmonton's Constable Daniel Woodall School but on Wednesday, family and friends of the fallen police officer whose name the school bears were joined by dignitaries and students to celebrate its official opening.

Nathan Gross/ Global News
A A

The southwest Edmonton school is located in the community of Windermere and teaches students from kindergarten, up to Grade 6.

Woodall’s widow, Claire, and her two boys now live in England and were not in attendance but the slain Edmonton police officer’s parents and some of his friends were in attendance for Wedensday night’s official opening.

Nathan Gross/ Global News

READ MORE: Widow of fallen Const. Woodall humbled by Edmonton school given his name

Watch below: On Sept. 4, 2017, Nancy Carlson spoke to Claire Woodall about what the opening of Edmonton’s Constable Daniel Woodall School means to her.


Story continues below

Woodall started working for the Edmonton Police Service in 2007 after beginning his law enforcement career with the Greater Manchester Police in England. The 35-year-old, who worked with the EPS’ Hate Crimes Unit, was one of two officers shot in west Edmonton in 2015 while trying to serve an arrest warrant. The other officer, Sgt. Jason Harley, survived but Woodall was fatally wounded.

READ MORE: Edmonton police Const. Daniel Woodall, 35, killed in west-end shooting

Watch below: On June 8, 2016, Kent Morrison filed this report one year after Const. Daniel Woodall was killed in the line of duty.

Education Minister David Eggen was among the politicians who attended the opening on Wednesday evening.

Nathan Gross/ Global News

More to come…

Alberta education
Const. Daniel Woodall
Constable Daniel Woodall
Constable Daniel Woodall School
Daniel Woodall
Edmonton
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Education
EPS
Windermere

