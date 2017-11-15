Vaudreuil-Soulanges MP gathering donations for women’s shelter

Vaudreuil-Soulanges Member of Parliament Peter Schiefke has begun a campaign to help Hébergement La Passerelle.

The shelter helps women and their children who are victims of domestic violence.

“They provide support to over 50 women every single year,” Schiefke said. “They’re always at capacity. They’ve been doing it for over 20 years.”

Schiefke is asking those who live in the Vaudreuil-Soulanges riding to donate new goods, which will be given to the shelter.

They can do so by dropping them off at his riding office at 223 Saint-Charles Avenue in Vaudreuil-Dorion.

An online list provided by Schiefke notes the following items can be donated: gift certificates, arts and craft supplies, board games, a deck of cards, movies, sporting equipment, pajamas, dressing gowns, slippers and underwear.

Monetary donations are also accepted through the shelter’s website.

“My wife and I both have family members that have been victims of domestic violence,” Schiefke told Global News. “It’s an issue of importance to both of us, but it’s also something that’s important to so many other members of my community, Vaudreuil-Soulanges, and so many people across the country.”

The campaign will end on Nov. 25, which coincides with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.