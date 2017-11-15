New zoo bridge in Calgary opening in December

The 12 Street S.E. bridge connecting Inglewood to the Calgary Zoo is set to open in just a few weeks.

In a statement on its website, the city said the new Zoo Road, 12 Street S.E. Bridge, and Baines Bridge will open to traffic on Dec. 10.

The historic zoo bridge, which was built in 1908, was removed in May 2017.

The new two-lane bridge will also accommodate cyclists and pedestrians, reopening “pathway connections onto St. Patrick Island.” Drivers will be able to access Inglewood by way of Memorial Drive.

Construction will continue in the area until summer 2018, the city said.

It is advising motorists to follow detour signs while that work is underway.

City officials said in May the old zoo bridge would be carefully dismantled and parts would be salvaged for later use in public spaces.

An opening celebration is being planned for Dec. 9.