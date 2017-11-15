Take-home naloxone kits now available in a northern Saskatchewan health region

Take-home naloxone (THN) kits are now available at a health region in northern Saskatchewan.

The Keewatin Yatthé Regional Health Authority is the ninth health region in the province to offer the life-saving kits free of charge.

WATCH BELOW: Deadly drugs changing the way Saskatoon Fire Department paramedics do their job

READ MORE: Fentanyl and its antidote naloxone changing the job for Saskatoon first responders

Byrne Richards, the region’s director of addictions and mental health, said having the kits available could possibly prevent overdose deaths.

“People who have identified as being at-risk will be able to access the kits, free of charge, following the completion of a course on recognizing, preventing, and responding to an overdose,” Richards said in a release.

“They will also be taught how to administer naloxone using THN kits.”

Richards added that family members and friends can take part in the training.

READ MORE: Delta police officer administers naloxone after finding driver slumped over the wheel

The take-home kits were first brought to Saskatchewan in 2015 in response to a growing opioid crises.

Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, can restore breathing to a person experiencing an overdose if administered properly.

There were 36 fentanyl-related deaths in the province between 2014 and 2016.

Health region officials said the kit doesn’t replace the need for immediate medical treatment in the event of an overdose.