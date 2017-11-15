Entertainment
November 15, 2017 1:00 pm

Halsey leaves Calgary show early, cancels Edmonton show due to family emergency

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

Halsey performing at the Saddledome in Calgary on Nov. 14, 2017.

Jaxon Smith @Jaxon_Drums
A A

American singer-songwriter Halsey left her Saddledome concert after performing about a half dozen songs Tuesday night in Calgary.

The Edmonton show set for Wednesday night has also been cancelled.

“Due to a personal emergency, Halsey will be unable to perform tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton,” Live Nation said in a press release. “Tickets purchased online and by telephone will be refunded automatically.”

Live Nation entertainment company said ticket holders who bought tickets in person are eligible for a refund at their point-of-purchase.

A request to Live Nation for further details was not immediately answered.

Halsey, born Ashley Frangipane, was nominated for a 2017 Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance for Closer with The Chainsmokers.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Halsey
Halsey Calgary concert
Halsey cancelled Calgary concert
Halsey cancelled Edmonton concert
Halsey Edmonton concert
Halsey personal emergency
Live Nation
Rogers Place
Saddledome

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News