Halsey leaves Calgary show early, cancels Edmonton show due to family emergency

American singer-songwriter Halsey left her Saddledome concert after performing about a half dozen songs Tuesday night in Calgary.
The Edmonton show set for Wednesday night has also been cancelled.
“Due to a personal emergency, Halsey will be unable to perform tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton,” Live Nation said in a press release. “Tickets purchased online and by telephone will be refunded automatically.”
Live Nation entertainment company said ticket holders who bought tickets in person are eligible for a refund at their point-of-purchase.
A request to Live Nation for further details was not immediately answered.
Halsey, born Ashley Frangipane, was nominated for a 2017 Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance for Closer with The Chainsmokers.
