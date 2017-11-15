Halsey leaves Calgary show early, cancels Edmonton show due to family emergency

American singer-songwriter Halsey left her Saddledome concert after performing about a half dozen songs Tuesday night in Calgary.

The Edmonton show set for Wednesday night has also been cancelled.

“Due to a personal emergency, Halsey will be unable to perform tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton,” Live Nation said in a press release. “Tickets purchased online and by telephone will be refunded automatically.”

At the @halsey show at the Saddledome in Calgary. Show just ended mid-set, Halsey got bad news about her family. Sending our love !! #Halsey #Halseyyyc #yyc — JAXON DRUMS (@jaxon_drums) November 15, 2017

Live Nation entertainment company said ticket holders who bought tickets in person are eligible for a refund at their point-of-purchase.

A request to Live Nation for further details was not immediately answered.

Halsey, born Ashley Frangipane, was nominated for a 2017 Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance for Closer with The Chainsmokers.