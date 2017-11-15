Ben Affleck looking for a ‘cool way to segue out of’ playing Batman

Ben Affleck revealed that he’s “contemplating” appearing in a standalone Batman movie in an interview with USA Today.

This is a different tune than the one Affleck was singing at Comic-Con this summer when he denied reports he was looking to exit the DC Comics franchise, stating: “I am the luckiest guy in the world. Batman is the coolest part in the universe. I’m so thrilled to do it. It’s f**king amazing.”

READ MORE: Ben Affleck denies reports he’s exiting Batman role: Thrilled to play ‘the coolest part in the universe’

Comparing that with his latest statement, in which Affleck is somewhat vague about his future as the Caped Crusader, telling USA Today that the long-in-the-works standalone Batman movie is “something I’m contemplating.”

Affleck was originally slated to write, direct and star in the Batman flick, a plan that eventually wound up with another writer tackling the script and director Matt Reeves tapped to helm the project.

READ MORE: Casey Affleck doesn’t think brother Ben Affleck will do the ‘Batman’ movie

“You don’t do it forever, so I want to find a graceful and cool way to segue out of it,” he added.



In the meantime, fans will be able to see Affleck don the iconic cowl one more time when Justice League hits theatres on Friday, Nov. 17.