Donald Trump appears to share condolences for victims of wrong mass shooting
U.S. President Donald Trump took to social media late Tuesday in an apparent attempt to send condolences to the victims of a mass shooting earlier in the day but the president referenced the wrong massacre.
A lone gunman opened fire in a series of shootings in rural California early Tuesday killing four people and injuring 10 others.
The shooting was likely triggered by a dispute between the suspect and his neighbour, but escalated into what Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston dubbed a “bizarre and murderous rampage,” with the shooter firing at people at random before making his way to a school and firing shots there.
He was later shot dead by police, Johnston said.
No children were killed in the shootings, but at least one was injured.
Instead of acknowledging the rampage in Tehama County, Trump mentioned Sutherland Springs, the location of where a gunman slaughtered 26 people at a small Texas church more than a week ago.
“May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI and Law Enforcement has arrived,” Trump tweeted Tuesday.
On Nov. 5, Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire on the church before dying of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan,” Trump tweeted the same day of the church shooting.
The president deleted the second Sutherland Springs tweet Wednesday morning but not before being criticized for using a “generic” response.
Trump has yet to tweet about Tehama County.
