Donald Trump ‘sentenced to death’ by North Korea state media for insulting Kim Jong Un

North Korea’s state media is calling on U.S. President Donald Trump to get the death penalty for insulting the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

An editorial in the ruling party newspaper said Trump offended North Korea when he denounced its “cruel dictatorship” during his tour around Asia, according to the Guardian. And for that, he deserves the death penalty, the article stated.

READ MORE: Donald Trump says on Twitter he would never call Kim Jong Un ‘short and fat’

“The worst crime for which he can never be pardoned is that he dared [to] malignantly hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership,” the editorial said.

“He should know that he is just a hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people,” it added.

WATCH: Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un trade veiled threats

The article also said Trump was a coward for cancelling a visit to the North Korea border, a decision that was made because of poor weather conditions.

“It wasn’t the weather. He was just too scared to face the glaring eyes of our troops,” the editorial stated.

During Trump’s 12-day tour in Asia, he talked about cracking down on North Korea’s nuclear weapons and while in South Korea delivered a warning to North Korea, saying “Do not underestimate us and do not try us.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump warns North Korea, ‘do not try us’

But Trump also offered a diplomatic opening to North Korea to “make a deal.”

Towards the end of his Asia tour, Trump sent a tweet from Hanoi taunting the North Korean leader over his height and weight.

He tweeted: “Why would Kim Jong Un insult me by calling me ‘old’, when I would NEVER call him ‘short and fat?'”

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

Since Trump became president, the two leaders have exchanged numerous insults.

In September, Trump called Kim Jong Un “rocket man” during a speech to the UN.

READ MORE: ‘Rocket Man’ called Donald Trump a what? What ‘dotard’ means and how it was translated

The North Korean leader returned the insult, calling Trump a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.” According to a blog on Merriam-Webster’s site, dotard means a person who is in a state of deteriorating intellect.

WATCH: Donald Trump calls Kim Jong Un ‘rocketman’ during UN speech