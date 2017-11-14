Noel Burke appointed chair of Lester B. Pearson School Board

A special meeting was held on Tuesday night for the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) council of commissioners.

Announced at the meeting was the appointment of Noel Burke as chairperson of the school board.

Burke had been serving as acting chair since former head Suanne Stein Day took a personal leave in April. She resigned in early November.

“I think it’s a case of if it ain’t broke don’t fix it,” Burke said. “Good, open, honest, transparent governance is the name of the game for us.”

Stein Day was involved in an ethics breach scandal and Quebec’s anti-corruption squad (UPAC) is currently investigating the school board.

Burke spoke about the school board’s image after he was appointed.

“I have to say, there has been some damage both in terms of perception and credibility,” Burke said. “I think with this, we’ve turned the corner.”

No commissioners on council opposed Burke’s nomination, but not everyone in attendance Tuesday was happy.

“What I’m very concerned about this particular school board is the fact that these commissioners all supported Madame Stein Day as she spent thousands of dollars,” Chris Eustace, a retired teacher, said.

Burke will remain chair until the next school board election in November 2018.