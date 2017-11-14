Have you seen the Grinder Man? North Vancouver RCMP search for bike thieves

North Vancouver RCMP say they need help to identify the ‘Grinder Man.’

Mounties released a screengrab of security footage from Oct. 10 that shows two thieves, one of which is using a portable grinder to cut the locks off a number of bikes at an apartment complex in the Lower Lonsdale area.

The pair made off with three bikes from the storage locker, including a mountain bike valued at $3,700.

RCMP believe the thieves accessed the storage locker via the underground parking.

“Police are reminding everyone who utilizes underground parking and has property in storage lockers to be extra cautious when departing and arriving via the main door,” North Vancouver RCMP Cpl. R. De Jong said in a statement. “Make sure the door is closed behind you before you drive away, in order to prevent thieves from sneaking in. Even the most expensive bike lock offers little resistance to a cutting grinder.”

Anyone with information about the pair is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.