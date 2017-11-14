Crown seeking 10 years for accused in Kelowna crash that caused life-altering brain damage in victim

The Crown is seeking a 10-year sentence for a man who was fleeing from police when he smashed into a paper carrier who was standing on a boulevard in Kelowna.

Steve Kania suffered serious brain damage along with other injuries.

He was 41-years-old.

Now, at 45, Kania cannot live alone. He is unable to make financial or legal decisions and lives in a long-term care facility.

WATCH MORE: Kelowna man guilty in devastating pedestrian collision

Donald Brodie was convicted of two separate charges in the case in September of this year.

Now a judge is considering an appropriate sentence for the crimes.

The crown is asking for a 10-year sentence on the conviction of flight causing bodily harm and a seven-year sentence for criminal negligence causing bodily harm to be served concurrently.

Brodie is currently serving time for unrelated charges. The Crown points to his extensive criminal record as aggravating circumstances.

He has 43 criminal convictions, eight of them occurring since the devastating crash that injured Kania.

The defence is hoping Brodie only has to spend between three and four years in prison.

Brodie’s lawyer points to past cases with similar circumstances where the sentences were in the three- to four-year range.