Roy Moore tells staff he won’t pull out of Alabama Senate election: report

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore has told his campaign staff that he will not step down, despite allegations that he sexually assaulted minors, ABC News reports.

NEW: Roy Moore has informed his campaign staff he intends to see his race through, despite mounting allegations of sexual misconduct and the growing number of Republicans telling him to step aside. –@TomLlamasABC. — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 14, 2017

After being told to step aside by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Moore issued a warning to him on Twitter Tuesday.

Moore called allegations he sexual assaulted minors an inside hit job and said on Twitter: “McConnell’s days as Majority Leader are coming to an end”.

Alabamians will not be fooled by this #InsideHitJob. Mitch McConnell's days as Majority Leader are coming to an end very soon. The fight has just begun. https://t.co/unVysRKDKz Story continues below — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 14, 2017

Earlier Tuesday, McConnell said: “We would hope to save the seat and that might require a write-in” campaign. McConnell said he expects to discuss the issue with U.S. President Donald Trump once he returns to Washington.

READ MORE: Roy Moore hit by new sexual assault accusation, says it’s ‘absolutely false’

On Monday, a statement was given by his fifth accuser, Beverly Nelson, who alleged Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager in the 1970s.

Nelson spoke of one incident in particular, where she alleged Moore offered to drive her home from work but then proceeded to assault her. She said he groped her, then squeezed her neck, leaving it black and blue for days.

WATCH: Jeff Sessions says ‘no reason to doubt’ Roy Moore accusers

“Mr. Moore began groping me, putting his hands on my breasts,” she said. “I tried fighting him off while yelling at him to stop, but instead of stopping, he began squeezing my neck attempting to force my head into his crotch.”

When she fought back, he gave up and allegedly told her: “You’re just a child,” adding, “I’m the district attorney, if you tell anyone about this, no one will ever believe you.”

READ MORE: Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore calls child sexual assault reports ‘fake news’

Last Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that one women said Moore made inappropriate advances and had sexual contact with her when she was 14.

Aside from Corfman, three other women interviewed by the Post in recent weeks said Moore approached them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s. None of the other women said that Moore forced them into any sort of relationship or sexual contact.

–With files from Maham Abedi and the Associated Press