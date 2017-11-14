Canada
November 14, 2017 3:58 pm
Updated: November 14, 2017 4:13 pm

Two U of T residences evacuated after reports of suspicious object

By News Anchor  AM640

Toronto police responded to reports of a suspicious object on U of T's New College residence Tuesday afternoon.

Global News File
A A

Two residences at the University of Toronto’s downtown campus were evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a suspicious object.

Toronto police and fire crews were called to Classic Avenue and Huron Street just before 3 p.m. after a special constable with the university said something suspicious was found in one of their halls.

Wetmore Hall and Wilson Hall were evacuated shortly after. A hazardous materials team was also called to the scene to investigate the object.

Toronto police closed off roads in the area including eastbound Harbord Street at Spadina Avenue.

U of T is also asking for the public to avoid the area at this time.

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bomb Squad
CBRNE
Toronto
Toronto Police
University of Toronto

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News