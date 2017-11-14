Two U of T residences evacuated after reports of suspicious object

Two residences at the University of Toronto’s downtown campus were evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a suspicious object.

Toronto police and fire crews were called to Classic Avenue and Huron Street just before 3 p.m. after a special constable with the university said something suspicious was found in one of their halls.

Wetmore Hall and Wilson Hall were evacuated shortly after. A hazardous materials team was also called to the scene to investigate the object.

Toronto police closed off roads in the area including eastbound Harbord Street at Spadina Avenue.

U of T is also asking for the public to avoid the area at this time.

More to come…