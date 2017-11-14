Crime
November 14, 2017 1:21 pm
Updated: November 14, 2017 1:22 pm

Man in critical condition after being stabbed in broad daylight in Weston

Scene of a daylight stabbing in Weston Tuesday afternoon

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call about a stabbing at a Shoppers Drug Mart near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue around 11:50 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the man conscious and breathing with stab wounds to the abdomen.

Toronto paramedics transported the victim to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Weston Road has been closed from Lawrence Avenue to King Street as police investigate.

Investigators are currently looking for a red vehicle said to have been involved in the incident.

Officers are canvassing the area for security images.

 

Global News