Innovation Saskatchewan plays matchmaker with researchers in health care field

Innovation Saskatchewan is hosting the first annual “SPARK Night” to connect researchers with others in similar areas of interest and promote collaboration.

The focus for the event will be on health research.

Researchers from the universities of Regina and Saskatchewan, Saskatchewan Polytechnic and other research institutes funded by Innovation Saskatchewan have been invited to participate in the free event.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is very proud of the province’s high-quality, world-class researchers and research institutes,” Steven Bonk, the minister responsible for innovation, said in a press release.

“We have a rich legacy of groundbreaking research and SPARK Night will help increase further partnerships by identifying common areas of interest and additional opportunities.”

Following the networking and matchmaking event, researchers will submit proposals with at least one other partner from a different institute.

Innovation Saskatchewan will award seed funding of $5,000 to the top five collaborative research proposals.

“(Our) goal is to incentivize researchers to initiate joint projects, cover the cost of preliminary research work and support their applications for further funding from provincial and federal sources,” Innovation Saskatchewan CEO Wes Jickling said in a press release.

“We see opportunity for some of our research institutes to work together on similar projects, and we hope that SPARK Night will help spark this collaboration.”

The event will be held at Louis Loft in Saskatoon on Tuesday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. CT.