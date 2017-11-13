Trending
Animal rights group asks Connecticut court to recognize zoo elephants as persons

HARTFORD, Conn. – An animal rights organization has asked a court to legally recognize the personhood rights of three elephants at a Connecticut zoo and order them released.

The Nonhuman Rights Project announced Monday it has filed a lawsuit in Connecticut Superior Court on behalf of elephants named Beulah, Karen and Minnie at Commerford Zoo, a travelling petting zoo based in Goshen.

The non-profit wants the court to release the elephants to a natural habitat sanctuary. It has filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus, which for people relates to whether someone is being unlawfully detained and should see a judge.

The organization argued unsuccessfully this year for two adult male chimps to be considered legal people.

Commerford Zoo hasn’t responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

