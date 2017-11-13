Young boy donates birthday money to dog rescue

A kindergarten boy named Chaseton Flaman donated half of his birthday money to Bright Eyes Dog Rescue.

For his birthday, he asked each of his friends to bring a five dollar bill to the party – half went to a present and the other half went to the rescue.

“We gived it to the foster puppies and we did it because we wanted to get them toys and food,” Chaseton said.

Chaseton’s family has sponsored six dogs over the years.

“His birthday is so close to Christmas and I just think he has way too many toys and we didn’t need it,” Kayla Stefan, Chaseton’s mom, said.

“We foster puppies all the time and we thought we would do that instead.”

As for his toy, Chaseton says he’s pretty well decided on the present he wants to buy with the rest of the money.

“A Power Ranger sword,” he smiled.