November 13, 2017 3:31 pm
Updated: November 13, 2017 3:52 pm

French downhill skier David Poisson dies in training crash in Alberta

By Staff The Associated Press

France's David Poisson competes during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill race, in Garmisch-Panterkirchen, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

AP Photo/Marco Tacca
The French skiing federation says downhiller David Poisson has died following a training crash in Alberta.

The 35-year-old Poisson, who won a bronze medal in the downhill at the 2013 world championships, died on Friday.

He was training in Nakiska, preparing for World Cup races in North America.

The French federation did not elaborate.

 

