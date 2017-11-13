Downtown Calgary Catch & The Oyster Bar closing Friday

Another downtown Calgary restaurant is citing the economic downturn as the reason for its pending closure.

Friday, Nov. 17 will be the last night to dine at Stephen Avenue’s Catch & The Oyster Bar.

“While we’re extremely proud of what this establishment has meant to Calgarians and the careers of many, it’s definitely bittersweet that the economic downturn made it unsustainable to continue,” reads a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The west-coast style restaurant was a popular after-work spot for residents.

It had been voted one of Avenue Calgary’s best downtown restaurants earlier this year.

“Since its inception in 2002, Catch has been the proving ground for a remarkable number of talented chefs, and continues to be an industry leader in promoting the Ocean Wise sustainability program and the introduction of innovative programs like BuyCatch, which allows patrons to purchase the same restaurant-quality seafood for their personal cooking adventures at home,” reads the Feb. 27 article.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed being part of Calgary’s culinary evolution and employing some of the city’s top chefs and hospitality professionals over the years.”