Police asking for help finding 23-year-old Winnipeg man

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing man who was last seen Wednesday evening.

Kyle Fortier, 23, is described as 5’10”, 110 to 120 pounds with a thin build, brown/hazel coloured eyes, medium length brown hair and unshaven face with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, black jacket, blue jeans and brown runners.

Police said they’re concerned for his well-being and asked anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 1-204-986-6250.