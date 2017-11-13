Missing
November 13, 2017 2:14 pm

Police asking for help finding 23-year-old Winnipeg man

By Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg police are concerned for Kyle Fortier's well-being and asking for help finding him.

Winnipeg police / Handout
A A

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing man who was last seen Wednesday evening.

Kyle Fortier, 23, is described as 5’10”, 110 to 120 pounds with a thin build, brown/hazel coloured eyes, medium length brown hair and unshaven face with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, black jacket, blue jeans and brown runners.

Police said they’re concerned for his well-being and asked anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 1-204-986-6250.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Missing
Missing Persons Unit
Search
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg Police Service Unit

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News