Keurig users are smashing their coffee makers in support of Fox News

Fox News supporters in the U.S. are pounding down on Keurig coffee makers — and sharing the videos online — after the company pulled its ads from running on the Sean Hannity radio and TV show.

READ MORE: Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore ‘should step aside,’ Mitch McConnell says

Keurig Green Mountain announced it wouldn’t run ads during the show Saturday, after the host defended Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore amid allegations that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl several years ago, and perused relationships with other teenagers.

Speaking to co-host Lynda McLaughlin, Hannity defended Moore’s actions and appeared to blame the victims during a Nov. 9 radio show.

WATCH: Roy Moore responds to sex abuse allegations

“There are false allegations made,” Hannity said, adding that the encounter was “consensual.”

Hannity later backstepped on those comments, saying he “misspoke,” but continued to say that the accusers may be lying for money.

WATCH: SNL skewers Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore in cold open

The host’s handling of the news coverage received backlash online, and prompted Keurig along with five other sponsors to pull their ads.

Keurig announced its decision on Twitter, responding to Media Matters for America president Angelo Carusone, who urged the company to take a stand.

Angelo, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show. — Keurig (@Keurig) November 11, 2017

“Angelo, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show,” the tweet read.

That’s when supporters of Moore and Hannity took to social media, posting videos of themselves breaking coffee makers. By Sunday evening, the hashtag #BoycottKeurig was trending on Twitter.

I pulled an "Office Space" with my Keurig… Would be a shame if everyone else joined me in the Keurig Smash Challenge #BoycottKeurig #IStandWithHannity #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/yEADeRC006 — Angelo John Gage (@AngeloJohnGage) November 12, 2017

“Liberals are offended by this video of a Keurig being thrown off of a building,” one user by the name Collin Rugg tweeted, along with a video of a coffee maker being thrown off a balcony.

Liberals are offended by this video of a Keurig being thrown off of a building. Please retweet to offend a Liberal.#BoycottKeurigpic.twitter.com/0qbHlmyqcA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 12, 2017

Hannity responded to his supporters on Twitter Sunday night, indicating that he will give away coffee makers to those with the best Keurig smashing videos.

Deplorable friends, I am buying 500 coffee makers tomorrow to give away!! Details on radio and TV. Hint; best videos!! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 13, 2017

But others were slightly confused at those who were smashing their own coffee makers.

Trumpsters: "We're gonna spend $100 on this Keurig coffee maker and then destroy it once advertisers leave Hannity for defending a pedophile. This is gonna make us look good. Gosh, we're so smart. Wise shoppers and bigly moral." — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) November 13, 2017

Destroying your Keurig because the company took a stand against pedophelia is a great idea. Caffeine is clearly clouding your judgement. — Emery Emery (@emeryemeryii) November 13, 2017

Meanwhile, Moore has said the allegations against him are “fake news,” and that a lawsuit will be filed over the Washington Post report that detailed alleged incidents.

— With a file from the Associated Press