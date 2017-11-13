Leigh Corfman
Mitch McConnell: Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore ‘should step aside’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama “should step aside” in light of allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

McConnell spoke to reporters Monday after visiting a plant in Kentucky. He says he believes the women who were quoted in a Washington Post story about Moore’s past relationships with them as young women.

Previously McConnell had said Moore should step aside if the allegations were proven true.

 

He says Republicans are looking at a write-in option in Alabama.

