Dance floor collapses under crowd of jumping partygoers, 6 injured

Several videos capturing the moment a floor collapsed as students danced and celebrated inside a northern Texas apartment building, is raising awareness about party safety.

At least six people attending the homecoming celebration in Denton, Texas, suffered minor injuries when the third-storey floor gave way around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Videos posted online show a mass of people falling into the unit below, as water from a burst sprinkler system sprayed across the room.

Emergency crews responded to the student-only apartment complex located outside Dallas, but no one was taken to hospital, according to local media.

“A medical triage was set up, but only minor injuries were reported,” Denton Fire Marshal Brad Lahart said in a statement released Sunday. “An exhaustive search and rescue operation was carried out by Denton fire rescue and all occupants of the affected building were evacuated.”

At least 48 residents of the complex have been displaced due to the incident.

Abiola Busari, the student who was hosting the homecoming celebration, told WFAA-TV that the party got out of hand when people he didn’t know showed up. The junior at the University of North Texas said he was dancing when the collapse occurred and also fell into the apartment below.

Carley Carroll, a second-year student who lives directly below the unit where the party was being held, says she wasn’t home when the accident happened, but says she lost everything.

“TVs, computers, just everything. Everything you need for college is gone,” Carroll told WFAA.

Officials continued to investigate the scene to determine the cause of the structural failure. The fire department says it will be up to the city to determine if there were any code violations.