2 people sent to hospital after house fire in Junction Triangle

Two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries following a two-alarm house fire in the Junction Triangle neighbourhood of Toronto.

Emergency crews responded to a residence on Sarnia Avenue and Campbell Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Sunday and noticed smoke coming from the upper level of the home.

Officials at the scene said the flames spread to the roof and adjacent homes were also evacuated as a precaution.

Toronto Fire Services said two people were transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital with minor burns and smoke inhalation.

In total, three families required assistance from the Red Cross as they were displaced, including pets.

Officials said a TTC bus was also dispatched to shelter people impacted by the fire.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire or the estimated cost of the damage.