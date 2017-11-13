Canada
November 13, 2017 5:56 am

2 people sent to hospital after house fire in Junction Triangle

By Web Producer  Global News

Firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze at a residence on Sarnia Avenue in Toronto on Nov. 13, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
A A

Two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries following a two-alarm house fire in the Junction Triangle neighbourhood of Toronto.

Emergency crews responded to a residence on Sarnia Avenue and Campbell Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Sunday and noticed smoke coming from the upper level of the home.

Officials at the scene said the flames spread to the roof and adjacent homes were also evacuated as a precaution.

Toronto Fire Services said two people were transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital with minor burns and smoke inhalation.

In total, three families required assistance from the Red Cross as they were displaced, including pets.

Officials said a TTC bus was also dispatched to shelter people impacted by the fire.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire or the estimated cost of the damage.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
balcony fire
junction triangle
Red Cross
Sarnia Avenue
Sarnie Avenue house fire
Toronto fire services
TTC bus shelter

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News