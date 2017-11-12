Two hikers found safe after getting lost near Mount Seymour

A couple of hikers are safe after being located by North Shore Rescue near Mount Seymour on Saturday night.

Team Leader Mike Danks says it’s yet another reminder that with shorter days and changing weather this time of year, people need to be prepared before taking a hike.

“Do research on it beforehand and make sure it’s adequate to your fitness level, and the most important thing is tell someone where you’re going.”

READ MORE: Recovery mission for missing hiker Carl Couture to ramp up Sunday

“A big thing that we’re trying to push is to make sure you have a fully charged cell phone and bring an extra battery for that phone”

Danks says if you’re planning on going hiking, always have warm clothing before hitting the trails.

With files from Erin Ubels and Simon Little.