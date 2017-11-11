In photos: Remembrance Day around the globe

Countries from around the globe paid tribute Saturday to members of their military who were killed in the line of duty.

Members of the Commonwealth have honoured fallen service personnel on Nov. 11 for almost 100 years, as it marks the day the First World War ended.

While Commonwealth nations, a group made of former British colonies, held Remembrance Day ceremonies, other nations held similar ceremonies as well.

In France and Belgium, Saturday was Armistice Day whilst in the United States, Americans held Veterans Day.

Poland held Independence Day as a day to remember when the nation’s people regained their freedom following the end of the First World War.

Here are pictures of special moments from around the globe:

Remembrance Day in Canada

Remembrance Day in England

Remembrance Day in Sri Lanka



Remembrance Day in Wales



Armistice Day in Belgium

Armistice Day in France



Independence Day in Poland

Veterans Day in the United States