In photos: Remembrance Day around the globe

Countries from around the globe paid tribute Saturday to members of their military who were killed in the line of duty.
Members of the Commonwealth have honoured fallen service personnel on Nov. 11 for almost 100 years, as it marks the day the First World War ended.
While Commonwealth nations, a group made of former British colonies, held Remembrance Day ceremonies, other nations held similar ceremonies as well.
In France and Belgium, Saturday was Armistice Day whilst in the United States, Americans held Veterans Day.
Poland held Independence Day as a day to remember when the nation’s people regained their freedom following the end of the First World War.
Here are pictures of special moments from around the globe:
Remembrance Day in Canada
Members of the Canadian Forces march during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canada’s Governor General Julie Payette (2nd R) salutes after laying a wreath with her son Laurier Payette Flynn (L) during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, on Nov. 11, 2017.
REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Remembrance Day in England
Seven year-old Mylo Jones (L) watches the ceremonies during the Western Front Association’s (WFA) annual service of remembrance on Armistice Day, at the Cenotaph in central London on November 11, 2017.
CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images
A poppy design is displayed in the crowd as players and officials line up for a minute’s silence ahead of Remembrance Sunday prior to the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton at The King Power Stadium on Oct. 29, 2017, in Leicester, England.
Michael Regan/Getty Images
Remembrance Day in Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan Navy soldiers stand in front of the War Memorial, during an event marking Remembrance Day, also known as Poppy Day, to commemorate the sacrifices of members of the armed forces and of civilians in times of war, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Nov. 11, 2017.
REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Remembrance Day in Wales
A poppy is placed in the fountain by a young cadet in Swansea, Wales.
Young people in uniform salute before the two minute silence during Armistice Day Commemorations in Swansea, Wales. Dimitris Legakis/REX/Shutterstock
Armistice Day in Belgium
Britain’s Princess Anne, second right, walks past graves at Tyne Cot cemetery in Zonnebeke, Belgium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Tyne Cot Cemetery is the resting place of 11,954 soldiers of the Commonwealth Forces from the First World War.
AP Photo/Virginia Mayo
Armistice Day in France
Emmanuel Macron greets officers and receives a garland during the Commemoration of Armistice Day ceremony on November 11, 2017 in Paris, France. The ceremony marks the 99th anniversary of the end of World War I.
Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral is illuminated in Paris on November 11, 2017, during a light show as part of the Armistice Day commemorations marking the end of WWI (World War One).
FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images
Independence Day in Poland
Protesters carry Polish flags and National Radical Camp flags during a rally, organised by far-right, nationalist groups, to mark 99th anniversary of Polish independence in Warsaw, Poland November 11, 2017.
Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien via REUTERS
Veterans Day in the United States
Vice President Mike Pence pauses after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Washington.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
: Soldiers, veterans and civilians carry an American Flag as they march in the Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2017 in New York City. The largest Veterans Day event in the nation, this year’s parade features thousands of marchers, including military units, civic and youth groups, businesses and high school bands from across the country and veterans of all eras. The U.S. Air Force is this year’s featured service and the grand marshal is space pioneer Buzz Aldrin.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
