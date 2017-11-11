Thousands attend Regina’s Remembrance Day ceremonies

Thousands of people gathered at Remembrance Day ceremonies at Regina’s cenotaph and the Brandt Centre.

Silver Cross Mother Margaret Walsh’s son, Master Cpl. Jeffrey Walsh, was killed in Afghanistan in 2006.

“I remember him. I remember all the soldiers who have died and those remaining,” she said.

“He was a very proud soldier.”

Second World War veteran Harold Hague said he spent the day thinking of his fallen colleagues.

“You think of times in the war, you think of friends you’ve lost. They gave so much for us,” he said. “Sometimes, I feel I’m lucky. Sometimes, I feel like most veterans’ view: why did they die and I lived?”

Acting Sub-Lt. Callista Szachury said Remembrance Day is a chance to honour those who served and “pass on the torch to the next generation.”

She said taking part in the ceremony was an honour.

“You get chills when the Last Post starts to play, when God Save the Queen starts to play. When you see those veterans march in, you feel like you’re a piece of something bigger than yourself,” she said.

