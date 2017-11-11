Crime
4:28 pm

Man dead in Mississauga industrial accident

By Web Writer  Global News

A man is dead after an industrial accident in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon.

Peel police said officers responded to a call to a business in the area of Menway Court and Alstep Drive around 2:45 p.m.

Police said the man had been struck by a vehicle.

Peel paramedics confirmed the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.

 

