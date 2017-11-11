Man dead in Mississauga industrial accident
A man is dead after an industrial accident in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon.
Peel police said officers responded to a call to a business in the area of Menway Court and Alstep Drive around 2:45 p.m.
Police said the man had been struck by a vehicle.
Peel paramedics confirmed the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified.
