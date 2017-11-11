Crime
November 11, 2017

Pedestrian fatally struck in Scarborough

A pedestrian was fatally struck in Scarborough late Friday night.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call about a pedestrian struck at Warden Avenue and Walbon Road, just south of Lawrence Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics rushed a female victim in her 50s to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Police said Traffic Services have taken over the investigation.

Global News