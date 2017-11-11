Pedestrian fatally struck in Scarborough

A pedestrian was fatally struck in Scarborough late Friday night.
Toronto police said officers responded to a call about a pedestrian struck at Warden Avenue and Walbon Road, just south of Lawrence Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics rushed a female victim in her 50s to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
Police said Traffic Services have taken over the investigation.
