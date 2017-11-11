Stony Plain RCMP investigating fatal collision

A serious collision northwest of Stony Plain resulted in two deaths.

Stony Plain RCMP, EMS and Fire and Capital West Traffic Services responded to a call Friday night at around 6:22 p.m. about a two vehicle collision.

A sedan travelling east on Highway 633 collided with a westbound SUV on Highway 37 and Range Road 31.

The SUV was carrying three people, who were transported to hospital. A 32-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries there.

The only occupant of the sedan, a 61-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene.

Both of the deceased were from the Stony Plain area. Their names have not been released.

The other two victims are being treated for non-life-threating injuries.

The highway re-opened after being impassable for several hours. The RCMP Collision Analyst is assisting with the ongoing investigation.