U of R responds to allegations of contractor attempting to bypass public tender process

Someone claiming to represent several University of Regina employees is circulating a letter that alleges a contractor is trying to bypass the tender process on a potential development at the institution.

Global News was sent the letter, which is also addressed to Premier Brad Wall, Advanced Education Minister Herb Cox and provincial auditor Judy Ferguson.

The letter alleges Vancouver-based construction company Ledcor is offering the University of Regina a $1 million “kickback” to stay on campus once they finish their current project to build a proposed testing center.

The letter accuses university administration and the company of trying to bypass the tender process. It goes on to say university staff have been told not to say anything to anyone about this project.

University of Regina provost Tom Chase said these allegations are completely false, and Ledcor is in talks to provide a philanthropic donation to the school.

“It’s a completely separate issue. The philanthropy, giving to the university is done through external relations,” Chase said.

“The tendering process is handled through the administrative side of the institution, up to and including approval by the board of governors.”

Ledcor’s current work on campus involves renovating the residences in College West. Global News reached out to Ledcor for comment, but has not yet heard a reply. Chase said there have been no specific discussions about the size of the potential donation.

Both the Advanced Education Ministry and auditor confirm they received the letter.

“Our office has received the letter,” Minister Herb Cox said in a statement.

“We understand that the University is addressing these allegations and taking steps to ensure that any dealings with vendors are done so in accordance with its set policies and procedures.”

Ferguson said that when her office receives complaints like this they take them seriously. The annual audit into the university began recently, and Ferguson said this issue will be investigated in that process. Chase said the university will fully cooperate with the auditor.

An email was sent to all university staff Thursday on behalf of Chase detailing his points on where contracts with Ledcor stand, and the status of the testing center discussed in the letter. Chase said they are aware of “two or three” letters with similar content being circulated around campus, and are investigating.

“We’ve begun to consult with the Regina Police Service, as well as possible angles there, but at this point I prefer not to speculate,” he said.

The planned testing center is not approved for construction. Chase said it is in the early architectural drawing phases, so any tender is a long way off. Early estimates indicate renovating a portion of College West for the center could cost up to $1.7 million.

“What [the center] is designed to do is to help students who need special accommodations during midterm exams and final exams; people who need extra time, or special lighting, or special kinds of paper,” Chase explained.

The center is being designed to take pressure off instructors and faculty who have students that need these kinds of special accommodations.