Regina’s most dangerous intersections

The most dangerous intersection in Regina is at Lewvan Drive and Dewdney Avenue, according to statistics from SGI.

Over the last five years, the intersection has seen 199 collisions, 81 accidents and four fatalities.

At 283 collisions, Saskatoon’s Avenue C and Circle Drive saw the most accidents in the province between 2012 to 2016.

“Typically about 40 per cent of all collisions happen at intersections, so if you want to avoid collisions when you’re travelling through an intersection, watch your speed, obey traffic signals, and be aware of other drivers and what they may or may not do,” Tyler McMurchy, SGI’s spokesman, said. “Avoid distractions, and don’t follow too closely behind other vehicles.”

If you are in a minor collision, police don’t need to be called unless it involves an out-of-province license plate.

“You can just exchange information with the other driver, and then you’ll each report your claim to SGI. If it’s more significant damage, if there are injuries, or if one of the vehicles need to be towed, you will want to call the police,” McMurchy said.

Regina’s intersections with the most collisions rank as follows:

1. Lewvan Drive and Dewdney Avenue (199)

2. Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive (191)

3. Victoria Avenue and University Park Drive/Fleet Street (169)

4. 9th Avenue North and McCarthy Boulevard (130)

5. Arcola Avenue and Victoria Avenue (128)