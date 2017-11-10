Young soccer star from Kingston has caught the attention of Toronto FC

He is only 12 years old but he’s already caught the attention of one of the biggest soccer clubs in Canada

Kingston’s Reda Hussain just loves playing the beautiful game.

“I’ve been playing soccer since I was three years old. It’s my dad’s favourite sport and he inspired me to play. I also love soccer because it’s a team sport and I like being a team leader and I also like soccer because it takes two main qualities and I have them both: its focus and hard work,” said the likable young man who dreams of one day playing professionally.

His Kingston coach is Mike Akai who says Hussain wants to get better, he works at getting better and does everything it takes to get better.

“He listens, he’s receptive to coaching and he makes every effort to do what we ask him to do and that’s made him a better player,” Akai said.

Hussain, who is a grade 7 student at Vanier Public School, has caught the attention of the Toronto Football Academy and was invited to a tryout camp.

“It is going to be a lot more challenging than my usual soccer level but I think it’s going to be a lot of fun meeting new people and talking to the coaches.” Hussain said. “I think it’s going to be a great experience. They’re looking for someone who’s athletic, is fast, is good with the ball and has lots of endurance.”

Akai says he’s one of the best players he’s ever seen coming out of Kingston.

“He has the drive and determination to succeed in a sport he just loves playing.”